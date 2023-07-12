Lidl lodges plans for 12 homes at Wicklow store

Lidl Ireland GmbH has applied for permission for the development of 12 residential units and for partial change of use to increase the net retail floor area at its retail store on Boghall Road, Bray.

The development will consist of the construction of two additional floors above the Lidl supermarket to accommodate 12 residential apartments, associated private and communal open space, waste storage areas and 16 resident cycle parking spaces.

Permission is also sought for the partial change of use of the first office floor space to accommodate an additional net retail sales floor area of 270sqm and ancillary retail operations, and retention permission for the reconfiguration of the permitted ground-floor level, including reconfiguration of the ancillary office space, ancillary supermarket floor space and undercroft car park area.

Retention of changes are also sought for to the layout of the permitted surface car parking area resulting in an additional 11 car parking spaces; the provision of an existing bin cage and bicycle storage area constructed in place of permitted landscaped area along the northern boundary.

The replacement of the existing Lidl flagpole is also proposed, of signage with a new mild steel support currently located on the southern frontage, as well as drainage, landscaping and all associated site development works required to facilitate the proposed development.

Lidl was granted planning permission in 2018 for the old AO Smith factory site on Boghall Road and opened what was a ‘state-of-the-art’ store in September, 2021. No planning applications had been submitted for the remainder of the site, although there was residential zoning on it that could accommodate 120 apartments.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, August 3.