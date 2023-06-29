‘Legislation is finally catching up’ for working mums, says Bray councillor

Green Party Councillor for Bray, Erika Doyle has welcomed the introduction of extended workplace breastfeeding breaks for mothers as part of new legislation on work-life balance.

Under the changes, the entitlement to breastfeeding breaks will be extended from the current period of six months from the birth of the child – a timeframe that coincides with maternity leave – to two years.

Cllr Doyle had advocated for extended breastfeeding breaks for many years, citing the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation that mothers breastfeed for two years or more. The same Green Party Bill will see a new entitlement for parents to take unpaid leave for medical purposes.

Cllr Doyle said: "I'm delighted that legislation is finally catching up with health and well-being recommendations and that mothers who breastfeed will now be legally protected to take breastfeeding breaks for up to two years. This provision is being made as party of the Work Life Balance Bill, which aims to make sure our working lives as parents can co-exist with successful parenting.

"Women should be supported however they choose to feed their babies. I was lucky enough that when I returned to work my babies would still breastfeed when I returned home, however, I would have welcomed the opportunity to pump during the day.

"For many mothers returning to work marks an abrupt end of their breastfeeding journey before they are ready or wish to finish. Protected feeding or pumping ensures your supply can remain steady and you can choose to finish at a time that suits you.

"The right to flexible short-term working breaks for parents and carers for medical care purposes is an important entitlement that parents will hope they never need to use. When a medical situation arises, juggling leave or in some cases not being able to take leave at all, adds to an already stressful situation. This Bill enshrines your right to take time off work when you need it.

"Life as a working parent can be challenging,” Cllr Doyle added. “It's a constant balancing act with many families keeping spreadsheets and wall planners simply to keep track of a normal week of work, childcare, extracurricular, medical and personal commitments. I'm delighted to see these small but important changes to legislation giving families a little more flexibility in their everyday lives."

These provisions come into effect from Monday, July 3.

Green Party Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman recently announced the commencement date for parts of the Work Life Balance Act 2023, which was signed into law earlier this year. He said that the extension of breastfeeding breaks to two years after the birth of the child would support women returning to work after maternity leave.