Leas Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District gets keys to City of Dublin, California

Cllr Melanie Corrigan (seated right) with Mayor of Dublin, California, Melissa Hernandez (left). Also in attendance at the St Patrick’s Day celebrations were Bray Municipal District Manager Lorraine Gallagher, District Administrator Linda Healy and Eugene Finnegan of Bray Tourism, with Alemeda County Supervisor David Haubert, Linda Smith, Dublin City Manager, and officials from the City Manager’s office.

Councillor Melanie Corrigan, Leas Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, was presented with the keys to the City of Dublin, California, by Mayor Hernandez, after she led a delegation from Bray to the sister city to take part in the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Presentations were made by the officials of Dublin City and the Bray District Manager, where ideas were exchanged and possible mutual future collaborations were explored around tourism, enterprise, culture, education and community.

As well as being bestowed with the keys to the City of Dublin, Cllr Corrigan was also presented with a miniature replica of a public art piece ‘Conversation’, which is located at the Dublin Sports Ground and is intended to “‘embrace shared humanity and designed to highlight a fundamental human interaction – the ability to listen and the ability to [engage in] dialogue and engage in conversation”.

In accepting the piece, Cllr Corrigan said: “It is an honour and a privilege for me to accept this gift on behalf of the community of Bray which will be displayed with prominence at the Bray District Office.”

At the meeting, representatives from Bray Municipal District and Dublin City California signed a charter to reaffirm the twinning relationship between both communities.

Dublin has a population of 72,932 and has been twinned with Bray since 1985. In 1987, Bray Council became officially involved as a twinning partnership.