Lakers to be supported by Chrome classic car and bike show

Bray’s Lakers Social and Recreational Club is the official charity partners for the newest addition to Ireland's classic car and bike show circuit, Chrome, which takes place on Sunday, July 2, at Leopardstown Racecourse.

This family-friendly show will bring together an extraordinary collection of classic car and motorcycle clubs, showcasing their iconic vintage vehicles, from beautifully restored classics to rare and unique models, showcasing their history and craftsmanship.

Whether you are a classic car and bike owner, collector, enthusiast, club member or simply looking for a great day out, the Chrome Classic Car & Bike Show promises an unforgettable experience for the whole family, offering a delightful blend of nostalgia, entertainment, and community spirit.

This year, Chrome has chosen Lakers, the sports, social and recreational club for those with intellectual disabilities, based at the The Old School House in Bray, as its official charity partner and members from the charity will also there on the day.

For the true vintage car lovers, the show is also proud to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Triumph Classic Owners Club Ireland, a momentous milestone for the club, and for the younger members of the family, there will be a children's funfair and various food vendors to keep them going.

If you are interested in displaying or selling your classic car at the event, you can visit the website at chrometheclassiccarshow.com/displayorsell to secure your spot. Tickets can also be booked online.