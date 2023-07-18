Kathleen Kelleher recalls 50 golden years of service to town of Greystones

When Kathleen Kelleher arrived in Ireland from Boston, she would have scarcely believed that she would be celebrating being a resident of Greystones over 50 years later. And how things have changed since.

“Four years ago, I celebrated 50 years living in Ireland. This summer, in 2023, I celebrate 50 years living in Greystones. And what a time those 50 years have been,” Kathleen said.

“Shopping in Greystones was minimal, cottages lined both sides of Church Road in the village. Shops still had a half-day on a Wednesday, even in Bray.

“When I arrived, La Touche Park, Mountainview Park and Grattan Park were already built. They were as you see them now. Rathdown Park, where we settled, Applewood Heights and Kindlestown Park were under construction. Everything else that you see now was just green fields.

“Slowly, but surely, over the years Greystones grew and grew as more people came to love living here. Greystones is now a town with superb facilities, still with a village atmosphere. As a parent with four children, I tried to help out in the community as best as I could.”

It’s probably easier to ask what has Kathleen not been involved in over the 50 years she has spent working in the community.

Indeed, Kathleen served as a Greystones Town Councillor for 15 years, including five as a Wicklow County Councillor, on the Chair of the Greystones Town Council Community Affairs Committee for 15 years, Wicklow County Tourism, the Housing Strategic Policy Committee and Planning Strategic Policy Committee and Joint Policing Committee.

She worked with Greystones Cancer Support for 25 years while also serving on the Bray/Greystones Cliff Walk Committee and Wicklow Heritage Forum. In education, she has been involved with the Board of Management at St Kevin’s National School, Chairman Garden Committee at St Brigid’s National School and the Parents’ Association at St David’s Secondary School.

She was also the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award for her long-serving dedication to Fianna Fáil.

“We arrived with two little boys, I was expecting a third two months later, with a fourth to come in a few years. We were so grateful to have a roof over our heads and good schools for the children.

“St Brigid’s National School had just been built, boys and girls through first class. Girls only from second class. Scoil Chaomhín, the Christian Brothers (now St Kevin’s), was still all boys, second through sixth class. St David’s Secondary School had just gone co-educational. St Patrick’s National School was a pre-fab on La Touche Place. St Laurence’s National School was just a speck of chalk dust in the eye of the Department of Education.

“Over many years, we have had many enjoyable experiences,” Kathleen said. “Coffee mornings, lunches, dinners, working together on many committees for the good of the town.

“To those who have just arrived recently, welcome to you.

“I urge you to get to know your town, read the local newspapers, listen to the local radio. Keep up with our online Greystones news, stay informed. Make your voice heard, help on the various groups who are always seeking volunteers. Any effort you put in will be rewarded back to you many times over.

“I look forward to many more years living in our lovely town. Lots still to do and lots still to be involved in. Right beside the sea, with the mountains behind, friends and family around me.”

To mark the golden occasion, Kathleen held an anniversary dinner at Bochelli’s, in Greystones, where she was joined by her children and grandchildren.