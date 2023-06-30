Joe O’Brien visits Wicklow Ukrainian community centre to celebrate anniversary

A traditional Ukrainian welcome of Korovai bread and salt awaited Minister of State for Community Development, Integration and Charities, Joe O’Brien, who attended the launch of Bray Area Partnership’s Ukrainian Community Centre, at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, on Quinnsborough Road.

Mr O’Brien was given a warm welcome by Bray members of the Ukrainian community, on Thursday, June 29, where he was invited to complete the ‘From Home to Home’ jigsaw by putting the final piece in place.

This artwork was developed recently by the Ukrainian community living in the Bray and North Wicklow area and was supported by Bray Area Partnership. The jigsaw represents the experiences of Ukrainian children from different regions of Ukraine during their last year in Ireland.

Commenting on the welcome he received, Mr O’Brien said: “As you reflect on the past year, you can take pride in the countless moments of joy, laughter, and cultural exchanges that have taken place within these walls, from a wide range of social, educational and recreational group activities operating in this centre every week.

“I am really impressed by this symbolic ‘From Home to Home’ jigsaw. We have some extremely talented artists among us. The last piece of the jigsaw puzzle fittingly represents the final step in your journey; your journey toward unity and inclusiveness.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who has contributed to the success of the Ukrainian Community Centre in Bray. I would also like to thank the community of St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church for providing their hall to accommodate the Ukrainian Community.”

Bray Area Partnership first opened a Ukrainian Community Centre in July 2022 to provide a safe space for Ukrainians to meet to avail of supports. There are now up to 1,000 Ukrainian nationals living in Bray and the north Wicklow area, and significant integration work has been happening locally to include our Ukrainian friends and neighbours in activities and projects.

One example is the development of the Ukrainian Community Centre, which would not have been made possible without support from the Department of Rural and Community Development, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Wicklow County Council, Tusla and the HSE, as well as local groups, including the many schools who have offered so much support.

The centre provides social and recreational activities, such as yoga, dance, parent and toddler groups, children’s arts and music, as well as therapy and resilience and psychological programmes.

Future plans for the centre include a three-week summer project full of activities for children, which will make use of the garden space.

Meanwhile, UNITED24, the official fundraising platform of Ukraine’s government, has announced the launch of a limited edition collection of merchandise featuring an illustration by Bono of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, originally created for the June cover of The Atlantic magazine.

The merchandise is to help raise funds for the purchase of ambulances in Ukraine and you can buy everything from T-shirts, hoodies and a lithograph from the U2.com store.

UNITED24 has chosen to direct funds raised by this special collection specifically to the purchase of ambulances.

Earlier this year, The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg asked Bono to create a portrait of President Zelenskyy for a story about how the outcome of the war in Ukraine will affect democracy around the world.

Bono created the illustration of President Zelenskyy and placed it against a backdrop of the iconic yellow and blue in Ukraine’s flag, along with a quote from the President: “The choice is between freedom and fear.”

"Drawing for me is an excuse to stare at someone whose face or life I might be fascinated with,” Bono said. “My drawings are not cartoons, but they are often caricatures of character. In the case of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we have burdened him with impossible expectations – and impossibly, he has not let us down.

"I suppose that’s because President Zelenskyy is not now one person, he’s the Ukrainian people. How do you draw that? Well, you can’t. So I tried to make an icon of his visage instead. A few squiggles and I just got out of the way.”

In May last year, Bono and Edge travelled to Ukraine at the request of President Zelenskyy to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

You can buy the merchandise via shopeu.u2.com