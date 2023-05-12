Jazz trio brings ‘beauty and magic’ to Whale Theatre in Greystones

If anyone is already pining for a bit of jazz following the hugely successful Bray Jazz Festival over the bank holiday weekend, then you won’t have to wait too long.

Berlin Saxophonist Fabian Willmann is on the way to the Whale Theatre in Greystones, which also hosted acts at this year’s jazz festival, leading a trio with Arne Huber on bass and Jeff Ballard on drums. Willmann is described as a “subtle chronicler of the eternal moment, finding the right tone in order to make himself undeniably heard”.

Willmann started playing classical piano when he was just six and at age 10 inherited the saxophones of his grandfather. He quickly started playing in wind orchestras, saxophone ensembles and the school bigband, the latter of which really sparked his interest in music and jazz in particular.

Willmann said: “I want my music to be like nature, not in appearance but in operation. Something that makes sense, that’s natural, that’s simple and honest and can surround and touch people. For this, preparation is key: I, myself, or my limitations on my instrument should not stand in the way of where the music wants to go.”

The trio with Ballard (known for his collaborations with Brad Mehldau, Chick Corea and Mark Turner) and Hubery “strip themselves down to the essentials, yet with something to say in every breath” according to the members.

Doug Collette (All About Jazz) called their debut album ‘Balance’ a “most auspicious start for an enterprise aiming for progressive credibility,“ and added: “This is already one of the most unassuming albums of 2022 and may end up being as one of the Best of the Year as well.”

Wolfgang Fricke (That Jazz) states that “the album casually celebrates the beauty of melody and magically gets better with every listen” and Lutz Vössing (skug) doesn’t “want to accuse [Willmann] of just wanting to remind you that the saxophone is the best of all instruments”, but adds “he managed to do so nonetheless.”

Fabian Willmann Trio play the Whale Theatre, Greystones, on Friday, May 26, at 8pm. Tickets €20 from: whaletheatre.ie