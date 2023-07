Jamie Dornan enjoys brush with law while filming ‘The Tourist’ in Bray

JAMIE Dornan had a brush with the law in Wicklow last week… but don’t worry as it was just while filming the new series of The Tourist.

Hollywood hunk Jamie took a keen interest in a garda motorcycle parked outside a staged garda station in Bray.

A garda car was also positioned outside what is normally the library in the seaside town, and is currently being used a local police station for the new series.

But the 41-year-old paid extra attention to the motorbike, as his face lit up on seeing it.

Jamie filmed his latest scenes in the company of renowned Irish actress Olwen Fouéré.

Last month, Jamie was pictured elsewhere in Bray with Aussie actor Greg Larsen (Ethan), as he made a number of hand gestures.

Earlier last week, Jamie filmed other scenes at nearby Djouce woods in Wicklow, where makeup was used to make him look bloodied.

The first season of the series, which was screened in the UK and Ireland on BBC1, focused on Dornan's character Elliot after he gets stuck in the outback after a car tries to run him off the road. He then wakes up in hospital and realises he has no memory.

Outback cop Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald) becomes involved in his case and viewers soon realise Elliot has a murky past. While Helen initially tries to track him down the pair eventually fall for each other.

The growing romance followed Helen’s marriage deteriorating due to her abusive husband.

The new season follows the action to Dublin and its environs a year after Elliott left the outback, as he comes face to face with his past.

Helen travels to Ireland with Dornan's troubled character, only to be dragged into the mystery of his past life.

Danielle was pictured on set in Wicklow in March.

Kin stars Francis Magee (Bren Kinsella) and Mark McKenna (Anthony Kinsella) also star in the new series, while Conor MacNeill, and Vikings actor, Diarmaid Murtagh, have also been cast in the second series.

Last June, the first season of The Tourist, which was filmed in south Australia, won three awards at the Monte Carlo TV Festival.

It won Best Series and Best Creation at the prestigious international event in Monaco, and also took home the Public Prize.

It became the BBC's most watched TV drama of last year, winning a massive 11.4million viewers.

Australian actress Danielle MacDonald is one of the principle actors in the series and she was seen shooting scenes for the new series in Bray with Olwen Fouere.

Danielle (31) was born and raised in Sydney, but now lives in Los Angeles with a bunch of flatmates and pets.

She previously starred in American Horror Story: Roanoke as well as Patti Cake$.

Jaime turned 41 last month and has three kids with his wife Amelia Warner, who was previously married for a short time to Dubliner Colin Farrell.

Former model Jamie, who hails from Holywood, Co. Down, is perhaps best known for shedding his clothes as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, and also for playing a serial killer in The Fall TV series.

He recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor for playing Pa in Kenneth Branagh’s biopic Belfast.