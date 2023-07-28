It’s open house at Bray’s Signal Arts Centre

Bray’s Signal Arts Centre is gearing up to host its hugely successful Open Exhibition, which has become one of the most accessible routes for artists to have their work seen by the public and is invariably amongst the stepping stones in an artist’s career.

These annual exhibitions provide an opportunity for artists to come together as a community to show and sell their work and provide the public with an eclectic insight into what’s happening in the arts both locally and nationally.

Signal Arts Centre said it has always held the belief that there is a huge amount of talent that goes unrecognised, and that an opportunity should be there for all artists to exhibit their work. The Signal Open is just such an opportunity.

The Signal Open Exhibition is now in its 11th year and has become an annual event in artists’ calendars. The centre said it has been delighted by the response and the quality of work submitted this year, and is grateful to all of the artists for their support. So it does look like this will be an exciting exhibition to mark in your diary.

William Caffrey’s ‘Bray Backstand’ was chosen as the ‘Best in Show’ winner of the Signal Arts Centre Open Exhibition last year, after it was selected from a total of 95 eclectic and vibrant artworks. The striking artwork was created using drypoint/chine collé printing methods.

Across the show there were pieces in a range of artistic styles and mediums including mixed media, stitching, oils, print and many more.

Some of these works drew their inspiration from familiar sights from ordinary life and of locations in Bray, while others offered a more surreal interpretation of their subjects. So you can expect as much from this year’s entries.

The 11th Annual Signal Open Exhibition takes place at the Signal Arts Centre from August 8 to 20.

The Best in Show winner will be awarded €1,000 and will be announced at the Exhibition Opening Reception on Friday, August 11, from 7pm to 9pm.