It Takes a Village to host a free family day at Whale Theatre in Greystones

It Takes a Village – the initiative to tackle the rise in anxiety among school children – is hosting an hour of fun and games in collaboration with the Whale Theatre crew, to show support for the voluntary smartphone ban in primary schools across Greystones and Delgany.

The hour will be filled with activities such as building sand castles, volleyball, music and much more. It Takes a Village needs you to support its mission to protect and prolong childhoods by way of its voluntary mobile phone code.

The ‘It Takes a Village’ ethos is shared among the eight primary schools in both Greystones and Delgany and is led by Rachel Harper, Principal of St Patrick’s National School. It is a forum where parents, teachers, sports coaches and community groups can share their experiences. The project is also supported by Greystones Town Team.

There will be a secret “surprise” act on the day with a ‘mega photo-shoot’ scheduled at 2.15pm, immediately afterwards. A donation of €5 for a beach ball or bucket and spade is requested but not mandatory. Oh, and dress colourfully. Meet at The Cove on Saturday, September 9, at 1.00pm.