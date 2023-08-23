Ireland’s only chess grandmaster to take part in Wicklow tournament

The Annual Bray Rapidplay Chess Tournament returns on Sunday, August 27 at the Greystones Bridge Centre, where a strong field from across Ireland is expected, as well as players from Europe.

Among the leading contenders already confirmed is Ireland’s only Grandmaster, Alexander Baburin, who recently won the 102nd Irish Chess Championship. Two International Masters have also entered, including Olympiad gold medallist Sam Collins of Gonzaga Chess Club. In 2022, the event was sold out several days in advance.

One of the lead organisers, Councillor Stephen Stokes, has encouraged anyone who still wishes to enter to sign up.

“It’s an exciting field,” he said. “We are thrilled with the level of interest in chess. During Covid, chess easily transferred to online activity. Plus the success of the Queen’s Gambit on Netflix, meant that chess has entered a golden age.”

The Bray Rapid is open to players of all standards. Play gets underway at 10.30am and to enter the event players should visit the Irish Chess Union website. Spectators are also welcome to watch proceedings free of charge. Local hopes are expected to lie with Greystones man Brian Beckett, who is one of the strongest chess players in Leinster.

Cllr Stephen Stokes praised Greystones Bridge Centre and all of their volunteers for hosting the tournament. “Everyone in the chess community is grateful to Greystones Bridge Centre for hosting the tournament again. It is a superb venue, that is very well run.”

The event is also expected to bring an economic boost to north Wicklow.

“Hosting a large chess tournament in the area will hopefully be of benefit to local businesses. Chess players tend to make it a full day out, and go for lunch in local restaurants or cafes. We are seeing a lot of returning chess players, who enjoyed coming to Greystones last year. North Wicklow businesses have had a challenging few years with Covid restrictions, the Cliff Walk being closed, and poor weather in summer 2023. So anything we can do to bring visitors to Greystones will hopefully be a positive step. The same can be said of other local events whether it is sailing, Goa Day, the Plaza Market or other activities. It all helps.”

Bray-Greystones Chess Club also warmly welcomes new members, with the Leinster Leagues getting under way in the coming weeks. Anyone seeking more chess club information should email braygreystoneschessclub@gmail.com, for further details.

A social chess gathering also meets weekly in the Wild Goose Pub, Bray Main Street, on Tuesday evenings from 7.30pm onwards.

The 29th Bray Rapidplay Chess Tournament takes place at 10.30am on Sunday at the Greystones Bridge Centre, Victoria Road. First prize is €500 and entry is €30. To enter online, go to: icu.ie/events