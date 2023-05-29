Ireland’s first care workers’ co-op to launch ‘a new model of care’ in Wicklow

Improving the quality of life for older people in Bray is at the forefront of the Great Care Co-op (GCC) which is a radically new approach to home care in Ireland established by carers who have worked in the sector.

The GCC is Ireland's first care workers’ cooperative in home care and has been set up as a social enterprise. It was founded by migrant women and was designed by carers for carers, with clients and carers’ rights and dignity at its core.

It is a social enterprise that reinvests all profit back into care workers’ pay and conditions and improving care quality for older people. GCC members are owners and care workers, who work together using skills and experience of the home care sector to bring a better, fairer business model to the Irish market based on carers having more autonomy to provide care that meets their clients’ needs.

The co-op currently has 14 staff and 30 clients, mostly older adults who need support to live independently at home and in their community, and some of the care team are from Bray.

Having piloted in Dakley recently, the co-op is now launching a local team in Bray and is hosting an 'Ageing Well in Bray' event on Wednesday, June 7.

Danielle Neilson, GCC Spokesperson said: "‘Ageing Well’ is about keeping people connected to the community, maintaining social roles and activities, and keeping healthy. This helps prevent loneliness, vulnerability and poor health that can happen with growing older. It is important to know what supports are available and how to access them.

“The Great Care Co-op has just launched in Bray so we are hosting this information event to bring the community together and to get to know each other. Our co-op promotes local and community development so it is important that we create opportunities to give back to the community and to let people know that we, and other organisations, are here to help.”

“This will be a welcoming and friendly event for all the community. Information stands include social support, financial guidance and advanced planning, exercise, safety tips and advice, healthy living, learning opportunities, options for getting help and care in the home and more.”

The event is free and is for anyone interested in finding out more about the wide variety of community services and groups in Bray that support and promote ageing well. Older people and their family members who want to learn more about services and community groups for older people in Bray are also welcome.

The Great Care Co-op information evening takes place on Wednesday, June 7, from 12pm - 2pm at the Little Flower Hall, Holy Redeemer Church Main St, Bray.

Wicklow Minister Simon Harris visited St Laurence O’Toole’s National School, in Roundwood, where a number of issues surrounding the school’s future in light of a growing population in the village were discussed.

Meeting with school principal Sinead Sharkey, teachers and students, on Friday, May 26, Mr Harris said: “It was great to be able to meet with Principal Sinead Sharkey in St Laurence O’Toole’s National School and members of the Board of Management to discuss a number of important issues regarding the school’s future.

“Recently, I have been in touch with the Minister of Education about the school’s new build plans and will continue to do so while working with the school’s staff and board of management.

“With the school’s centenary approaching and a number of nearby housing developments under construction, the school is set to attract many more students over the coming years, and it is vital that we ensure that the school has the appropriate facilities to accommodate these new students and allow the school to continue to provide a high level of education.

“Along with this, I will be working closely with Wicklow County Council to improve the school’s parking facilities, which are currently insufficient for the needs of the school’s teachers and parents.

“I want to thank the students of St. Laurence O’Toole’s National School again for meeting with me after my discussion with Principal Sharkey and the Board of Management and to be able to listen to the school’s choir,” he added.