International diplomats visit Wicklow charity to show support for vital youth services

Following the success of the National Ukrainian Day event at Tiglin's Coolnagreina Centre in June, members of the diplomatic community visited the Greystones facility on Tuesday, August 15 as a new multi-media centre was launched.

Visitors included the Polish Ambassador Anna Sochańska, Ukraine’s Ambassador Gerasko Larysa, Slovak Ambassador Igor Pokojný, Lithuanian Ambassador Marijus Gudynas, Georgian Ambassador George Zurabashvili, Israeli Ambassador Lironne Bar Sadeh and Mexican Ambassador Carolina Zaragoza.

Coolnagreina is home to over 100 Ukrainian nationals and is also the base for Tiglin's aftercare, family support and youth cafe.

Jay Bobinac, who is one of Tiglin's centre managers, said: "Events such as these offer a great opportunity for countries to share their culture and interests in Irish charities, leaving legacies and impressions on Irish society.

"The facilities at Greystones youth cafe have been built and supported by many local people, businesses and churches as well as Wicklow County Council, and once again, these facilities have received the generous support of others who gathered today."

The event highlighted the variety of work that Tiglin undertakes at the Greystones facility and the focus was on the new multimedia system that will facilitate many social activities at Greystones Youth Cafe on Trafalgar Road.

Commenting on the addition to the centre’s services, Tiglin Chairman Aubrey Mc Carthy said: "The event displayed that internationally we value the importance of investing in services for young people. We know that when we come together, we make life richer for those who live in our communities and towns. Facilities such as this youth cafe, run by Tiglin, are vital and provide safe spaces for our youth to socialise, learn and have fun."

Mr Bobinac said that with increases in waiting times for services such as Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), increased rates of prescriptions for anti-depressants in adolescents and growing rates of anxiety amongst our youth, it is important that targeted interventions such as Greystones youth cafe are recognised as a valid means to meet some of the growing needs among young people.

Currently open two days a week, the cafe plans to build towards being open 5-7 days a week. The facilities include a pizza oven, a barista coffee machine and an outdoor seating area, and now the cafe will benefit from having multimedia equipment that can project movies in high quality and sound, making it another attractive option for young people in Greystones to socialise and find their place in the community.