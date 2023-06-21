Inspiring podcast recorded in Wicklow nature reserve at centre of local planning battle

After what seemed like a long period of hibernation, the Shaking Bog Podcast has returned to give a voice to a nature reserve and designated Special Area of Conservation (SAC) in Wicklow, which is close to the hearts of the people in the community of Enniskerry – Knocksink Wood.

The podcast was recorded amidst the trees of Knocksink Wood, with a chorus of natural sound from birdsong to the flowing streams, providing a natural stage for its guests, including renowned filmmaker, cameraman and presenter, Colin Stafford Johnson, the acclaimed poet Moya Cannon and folk musician John Francis Flynn.

The podcast is produced in collaboration with Coillte and Mermaid Arts Centre and is written and presented by arts administrator and organiser of the Shaking Bog Festival, Catherine Nunes. The Shaking Bog Festival, which last ran in 2021, was established to explore the “ongoing relationship between literature and nature” and was ideally situated in the Glencree Valley, an area known for both its natural beauty and as a source of creative inspiration and yet had never before played host to any cultural events.

Likewise, the podcast remains firmly rooted in the local landscape whilst reaching out to embrace wider issues of concern, one of the most contentious currently being the granting of planning permission for a strategic housing development for 219 dwellings and other buildings, in October 2022.

The Knocksink Woods Nature Reserve, which is located beside Enniskerry Village, is designated a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) which means the nature reserve is considered to be of exceptional importance in terms of rare, endangered or vulnerable habitats and species within the European Community (EU).

Carl Strickland, who has helped organise the Save Enniskerry & Protect Knocksink fundraising campaign, explained that “two of Knocksink Woods qualifying interests that allow it to be a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) are water dependent. And one of these, Petrifying Springs, are particularly dependent and impacted by the volume and flow of water from the adjoining lands that slope from west to east towards Knocksink Woods. And it is these lands at Kilgarron/ Parcnasillogue zoned for development that have raised grave concerns by the local community and ecology experts.”

Following a public meeting in the village, concerned residents agreed to proceed with a Judicial Review of An Bord Pleanala’s decision.

A fund of some €50,000 was needed and Enniskerry village and environs rallied to support a number of fundraising initiatives to surpass that target, which now sits at just over €64,000.

The We are Friends of Knocksink group’s focus was firstly on educating and explaining the importance of Knocksink Woods SAC and the vulnerability of its rich biodiversity. To this end, the group began handing out leaflets to the public visiting Knocksink Woods at weekends, with details of how to support the campaign.

“A surprising insight for the members was the number of visitors from Dublin who were visiting regularly to enjoy the nature reserve and expressed concern for the plight of the woodlands.

To further embed the educational importance of Knocksink Woods, a Forest School event in Knocksink Woods was run for children aged four to 10, led by experienced Forest School Leaders. This was a huge success with children from all over Enniskerry.

A highly successful pub quiz night followed, with the huge numbers in attendance demonstrating the support within the community for the campaign. Currently, a raffle of an oil painting of Knocksink Woods by a local artist is under way with support from the village shops.

We are Friends of Knocksink said: “The journey to protect Knocksink Woods has helped the community to recognise the biodiversity crises we live in. The campaign we are undergoing has galvanised our community to protect this special area of conservation whose vulnerable diverse flora and fauna is under so much pressure.”

Following the decision made by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission, a Judicial Review was sought and allowed by the high court early this year. Position papers from all parties are being lodged with the High Court for review.

The Save Enniskerry & Protect Knocksink fundraising page is available at: gofundme.com/f/save-enniskerry-protect-knocksink

To hear the sounds of Knocksink nature reserve for yourself, you can listen to the latest Shaking Bog podcast, May 2023, at: shakingbog.ie/podcast-archive.