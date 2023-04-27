‘I will make myself annoying to ensure Bray gets safe cycle schemes,’ councillor says

The lack of basic services for cyclists in Bray has been slammed by the Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District Erika Doyle at this month’s meeting.

Pointing to the harbour area, Cllr Doyle said the dearth of bicycle parking facilities has meant bicycles are left tethered to posts and “where they shouldn’t be”.

She said adequate facilities for cyclists needed to be included in any new design for the Bray Harbour area regeneration project and that she would be following up with an email to the consultants.

Cllr Doyle also voiced her “devastation” at the scrapping of the National Transport Authority cycle schemes, which aimed to promote cycle lane infrastructure in the town.

At last month’s meeting, councillors heard that Wicklow County Council failed to draw down funding allocated last year for transport schemes in the Bray district. The schemes included the Vevay Road cycle route and the Killarney Road cycle route.

She alluded to the volume of people who had contacted her to query why the schemes were not going ahead, adding “the fact there was no consultation, there was no conversation about these schemes being withdrawn is really disappointing.”

She told councillors that she “wanted it on the record that I will be making myself annoying” to ensure those schemes are in place next year.

“We cannot ask people in a climate crisis to get out of their cars and get on their bike and risk their life, and that is what this town is like, it’s decades and decades of virtually nothing happening for cycle infrastructure. At the end of the day it’s people who are on their bikes who are not safe,” she added.