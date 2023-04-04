Hozier tickets up for grabs at Newcastle Golf Classic charity auction

Tickets to see Newcastle resident Hozier, at his Malahide Castle show in June, are among the lots up for auction at the Newcastle Golf Classic.

A charity auction to raise money for an inclusive, sensory and special needs playground for the children of Newcastle village, in County Wicklow, is taking place during the Newcastle Golf Classic, at the European Club in Brittas Bay, on Wednesday, April 5. Online bids are closing at 1pm and in-person bids can still be placed on the day, closing at 7pm.

One of the hottest lots up for auction is a framed, signed Grand Slam jersey from the 2018 team, which is sure to attract a lot of bidders.

Also up for grabs are two weekend passes to the Longitude Festival 2023, which takes place on July 1-2 at Marlay Park, Dublin, and have now sold out; as well as tickets to see Wicklow’s finest and Newcastle resident, Hozier, when he takes to the stage at Malahide Castle on Friday, June 30. Other lots include flight lessons at Newcastle Aerodrome, a four-ball at Powerscourt Golf Club and a four-ball at Druids Glen.

Bids can be emailed to Lesley.abbott@gmail.com by 1pm on Wednesday, April 5, and successful bidders will be contacted after the auction closes.