Hot Spot Music Club to feature ‘Jetty Stars’

THE Hot Spot Music Club will be the setting for a performance of the drama ‘Jetty Stars’ this September.

Catch this mesmerising and memorable performance by well-known Cork actor, Noelle Clarke”, upon the return of the play return from the Edinburgh Fringe festival in August.

wThis powerful, thought-provoking play, ‘Jetty Stars’, is written by Waterford local Noel Kelly and is set on the deserted wharfs and jetties of the city.

Award winning actor Noelle Clarke plays Stella, the returning ‘Jetty Star’ (a local name for women who plied their trade on the city centre docks). Stella, a prostitute, recreates the thriving city-centre docks and seaport of the 1980’s as she recounts her life in a night of high drama, love, loss and cleansing that sparkles and ignites.

This play has been described as ‘gritty’, ‘edgy’, ‘a tale we don’t want to talk about’. A night of pure quality theatre is in store. The play is directed by James Power.

The show will run on Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost from €12 to €15. See the hotspot.ie for more details.