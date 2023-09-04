Holland and Barrett sets date to open new Wicklow store at Bray Central

Holland and Barrett is to open a new store in the Bray Central shopping centre on the Main Street, on Tuesday, September 19, after landlord works were completed in Unit 3 in June.

The retailer invested €5m last year on new store openings, relocations and refits across Ireland, where it currently has 64 stores and is open seven days a week.

The retailer had recently advertised for store assistants for its Bray outlet, with a competitive hourly rate of €13.25 per hour (compared with the minimum wage of €11.30), 25 per cent colleague discount and 28 days annual leave.

"Our retail assistants are the central point of our customer contact and paramount in our business's success, you'll act as a health and wellness ambassador whilst maintaining high store standards and delivering world class customer service,” the advert said.

“You'll complete our industry-leading retail operational training to become qualified to advise across our vast range of products, you can also specialise in areas of interest to you such as sport, nutrition, and beauty.”

The business received positive appraisal for its apprentice scheme, which was set up in 2020, with Ofsted, the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills in the UK, giving it a rating of ‘good’.