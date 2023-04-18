Greystones volunteers collect 150kg of rubbish from Dr Ryan Park

At the Spring Clean at Dr Ryan Park, Greystones, were volunteers Anne and Lucy Hogan.

At the Spring Clean at Dr Ryan Park, Greystones, was volunteer Ciara Dunne and her dog, Bruno.

At the Spring Clean at Dr Ryan Park, Greystones, were volunteers Tom Reynolds, Caoimhe Doyle, Sean Coffey, with organiser Cllr Stephen Stokes, Richard McNally, Margaret Byrne and dog Bruno.

Volunteers in Greystones turned out for a Spring Clean of Dr Ryan Park, bagging over 150kg of rubbish.

The event, which took place on Saturday, April 15 just as the fine weather rolled in after weeks of rain, was organised by Councillor Stephen Stokes and formed part of the National Spring Clean, run by An Taisce.

Cllr Stokes couldn’t praise all of those who took part enough.

“We had a brilliant turnout. It was a great team effort. People came from all over, including Kindlestown Park, Churchlands, Kenmare Heights, Eastmount, Bellevue Heights, Charlesland and more. There was a great community spirit. Hopefully we can build on this momentum for future clean-ups.”

The volunteers removed a wide range of materials including carpets, bottles, metal signs and other general rubbish.

The success of the day was boosted by logistical support from An Taisce and the Greystones Municipal District Office.

Cllr Stephen Stokes added: "Both An Taisce and the Greystones District Office provided vital equipment. The Council also agreed to take the waste, which was a big help. Our sincere thanks to them for their important work."

Earlier, Cllr Stokes said the Dr Ryan Park has had significant litter challenges over the years but has great potential to be a more family-friendly park and Wicklow County Council officials are currently considering ways to improve it for the community.

“I would be keen to see improvements made to the Dr Ryan Park,” Cllr Stokes said, “to make it more community-focused, while discouraging anti-social behaviour. Crucially we will need a lot of engagement with local residents in the surrounding estates.

"Many residents have expressed to me that they would like to see biodiversity enhanced, as part of any future plans. I share this positive vision.”

Cllr Stokes hopes to plan further clean-ups of the Dr Ryan Park and anyone interested in taking part can email stephenstokes101@gmail.com for additional information.