Greystones to open new Plaza market in June

Greystones Plaza market is aiming to attract a wide range of stallholders and artists, like the above from previous years, when it opens in June.

Greystones has seen a number of markets come and go over the years, from the Greystones Art and Photography Exhibition (GRAPE) to the Boatyard Market, all of which not only attracted the crowds and supported local artists, but added some colour and buzz to the harbour area.

The last market shut up its stalls just after Christmas in 2019 and that long gap has now been filled by Greystones Plaza, the new initiative of Greystones Tidy Towns.

Opening on Sunday, June 4, the market will run every Sunday throughout the summer, with the last market taking place on Sunday August 27.

The market strives to be diverse and varied, aiming to attract an abundance of artists, crafters, photographers, gourmet foods and everything in between.

Anyone who sets up a stall will be charged €25, which goes to Greystones Tidy Towns to support local projects, such as the sensory garden in Burnaby Park which has benefitted in the past, as has St Vincent de Paul.

Local community groups and clubs are also invited to avail of a dedicated area within the market space where they can showcase what they do, recruit volunteers and fundraise. These areas will be free and there are four dedicated spaces available each week, on a first come first served basis.

Email theplazamarketgreystones@gmail.com for further information.