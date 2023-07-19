Greystones to host Goan Festival in Burnaby Park

After the recent success of the Africa Day in the town, the Irish Goan Community, which has been active in Ireland since 1996, is organising a Goan Festival, which will take place in Burnaby Park, Greystones, on Saturday, July 22.

The community said its mission is to provide support both financially and emotionally to those who are struggling or vulnerable and since its inception it has raised money for tsunami victims under the Red Cross Guidance, donated food and clothing to the homeless in the community and surrounding areas, raised funds for sick people who were having difficulty paying their hospital bills and purchasing medications, and also visited local nursing homes to provide company and support to the elderly.

With craft markets, games, hair braiding, henna tattoos and yes, Goan curry, the organisers are promising something really unique for the town; while on the music side of things, local acts Robbie Doyle, Dream A Lot’s Kim Hayden and DJ Xavier are all on the bill, with Victor Evans acting as the MC for the day.

More attractions are being added over the coming days and weeks and there is also a very special raffle taking place, with the first prize being a trip to Goa’s TP Resort Arambol. Tickets will be available on the day for €10.

Irish Goa Day, takes place from 10am to 7pm at Burnaby Park.