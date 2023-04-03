Greystones to airport on Aircoach ‘takes almost as long as it does from Belfast’

The route taken by Aircoach from Greystones to the airport 'needs to be looked at'.

The struggles facing commuters, as well as those travelling to the airport from Greystones, were raised by Councillor Derek Mitchell during the March meeting of the Greystones Municipal District.

“Greystones has the highest number of commuters of anywhere in Leinster, yet the Aircoach takes almost as long as it does from Belfast,” Cllr Mitchell said.

He added that the Greystones Transport Plan had been renamed the Greystones Local Transport Plan, which he didn’t agree with, as it suggested it was solely geared towards transport within the town, rather than focusing on those leaving the town to commute, whether that was on the Dart or bus, or even travel to the airport on the Aircoach.

Voicing his concerns over journey duration, Cllr Mitchell said people were transferring from the Aircoach to their cars as journey times to the airport have more than doubled compared with 10 or 15 years ago.

The transport plan should be assessing how long it takes to get to the airport, as this will have an impact on how people choose to travel. He added that the route should be examined to make it more efficient and for people to rely less on their cars. He said he “would like to see a report coming out that recommends this is improved”.

Responding to his concerns, District Engineer Ruairi O’Hanlon said the Greystones Local Transport Plan and the issues relating to services such as the 84X, Dart Plus, or the Air Coach are wider, greater Dublin area transport issues, adding the Aircoach is a private operator and is not operating a national or Dublin-based service.

The National Transport Authority is the body that grants them a licence to operate on the routes it serves. He said that the council could write to the NTA to ask them to review the route that the Aircoach is operating on, to ascertain how it could be made more attractive to the people of Greystones.