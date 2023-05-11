Greystones student scoops top award at Scifest

St David's Greystones displayed amazing projects at this year's Scifest, with Alannah Lynch (14), from Greystones coming in first place in Biology (Junior Category) and also winning the Sustainability Award, sponsored by Smurfit Kappa.

Alannah’s title was a worthy winner in itself at the awards, which took place at the Regional Institute of Technology, Tallaght, on May 4: ‘A comparative analysis of beach litter in Wicklow, it's environmental effects, and solutions for a more sustainable future’.

Surprisingly, the study determined Kilcoole to be the cleanest beach in the county and Brittas Bay to be the dirtiest. Litter consisted primarily of plastic, cardboard (e.g. coffee cups), aluminium, and glass, Alannah found.

The SciFest company was set up in 2012 to oversee the running of the SciFest programme. The programme was founded in 2006 by the current CEO, Sheila Porter.

Initially, Sheila ran the programme while teaching in Loreto College, St Stephen’s Green in Dublin. In 2007 she was seconded from her teaching post by Intel Ireland to develop the programme and establish it on a nationwide basis.