Greystones First Responders help install new defibrillator in the town

GREYSTONES First Responders have just helped install a new defibrillator in the town and are encouraging everyone to learn how to use it in case of emergency.

The device is located on Trafalgar Road (opposite the Fat Fox) and the team would like to thank Greystones Fire Brigade, who will be maintaining the defibrillator to ensure it’s ready for use when you need it.

The voluntary group, who work with the local ambulance service, recently held a fundraising table quiz at Greystones Golf Club. All money raised on the night is going towards funding for more equipment in the community, maintaining the 10 public access defibrillators and upskilling new volunteers.

Greystones Community First Responders has been in operation in the community since 2006.

As first responders, they are dispatched in tandem with an ambulance with the National Ambulance Service when a 999/112 call is placed. Greystones First Responders are all volunteers, and they are always on the look-out for like-minded people.

If you would like to volunteer, contact greystonescfrgroup@gmail.com for details.