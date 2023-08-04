Greystones firefighters call for public support at planned picket

GREYSTONES Fire Service members are looking for support from the public for their planned picket on Saturday outside Greystones Fire Station.

The fire service strike has escalated to 50 per cent closures of all retained fire stations nationally, including County Wicklow, after talks to improve working conditions did not reach a resolution.

Firefighter Mark Atkins, who is stationed at Greystones Fire Station, said: “There are ten fire stations in County Wicklow and 50 per cent are closed day on, day off, on a rolling basis. So for instance today, Bray is closed so we are covering their area as well as Greystones.

“We are meant to have a current team of ten at Greystones Fire Station, but one retired last November, and still hasn’t been replaced, while another member is out sick. That means you have eight firefighters for a population of around 60,000. You have some counties that aren’t even as big population wise as 60,000, so that puts us under considerable pressure.

Mark added: “It’s a big pity it has come to this but these issues have been brewing away for years. Recruitment and retention are two of the big issues. Lots of members of the fire services have to work a second job to try and make ends meet. The fire service is broken and is recognised as such. They can’t seem to recruit or retain staff and in a recent survey 60 per cent of fire fighters said they didn’t still see themselves in the job in two years time.”

Greystones Fire Station will be closed on Saturday, August 5, and a large picket is planned for outside the station between 5.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

“We need the support of the public and are hoping for a big crowd. We are asking the local community too come out and show their support. The politicians don’t seem to be listening so we invite the public to join us in solidarity at Saturday’s picket,” added Mark.

Sinn Féin TD John Brady and Cllr Dermot O’Brien both spoke at a rally held on Wednesday evening in support of retained firefighters at Bray Fire Station, and accused the Government of failing to meaningfully engage in talks.

Deputy Brady said: “Minister Darragh O’Brien needs to fulfil his ministerial remit and step up and meet his responsibilities towards retained firefighters.

“It is wrong that retained fire fighters are asked to continue to pay the price for the continuing failure of the Government to address the consequences of decades of political inaction on the issues affecting the retained fire service.

“The buck stops with Minister Darragh O’Brien and his government colleagues. Including those here in Wicklow who have repeatedly voted against Sinn Féin initiatives in the Dáil designed to address the core issues in the dispute.

“What the retained firefighters are looking for, and what we in Sinn Féin have called for, is for the government to act on the 13 recommendations arising out of its own report calling for reform of the fire service, which Minister O’Brien informed the Dáil he supported last November.”

Deputy Brady added: “Darragh O’Brien is the Minister who is responsible for allowing talks between SIPTU, representing the retained fire fighters, and the LGMA, representing the government and local authorities, to break down, as he refused to widen the parameters of the discussions to allow for real discussion on the core issue of pay.

“From the outset the approach of Minister O’Brien has been disingenuous. The numbers of people who turned up to support the retained fire fighters in Bray is reflective of the strong support in communities across the state. If Minister O’Brien continues with his current approach, it is inevitable that the dispute will escalate.

“If he chooses to do so, Minister O’Brien can end this dispute immediately. He needs to step up and do his job.”