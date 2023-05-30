Greystones councillor welcomes return of Neighbourhood Watch

Greystones Councillor Mark Barry has welcomed the reactivation of the Neighbourhood Watch Leaders’ meeting by Greystones Garda, which he said will reinvigorate the vital Neighbourhood Watch schemes in the community.

The Social Democrats councillor commended the recent efforts of the Greystones Community Gardaí to revitalise the area's many neighbourhood watch schemes.

Cllr Barry was speaking after a presentation by Garda Maria Curtis and Wicklow Crime Prevention Officer John FitzPatrick, which took place on Thursday evening, May 25, in Greystones Rugby club and involved local Neighbourhood Watch street leaders and coordinators.

Cllr Barry said: “It is a great initiative by Gardaí Maria, Sandra and John to get engagement across the various Neighbourhood Watch schemes. These schemes provide the community with a direct, and very important link to the Gardaí. These meetings also help to link the various neighbourhood groups up and allow us to share our experiences with others in the group.

"It was great to see a good gathering from estates all over Kilcoole, Greystones and Delgany, all there to support each other. It’s also great to see our new estates get on board with the scheme, and I want to take this opportunity to welcome the newest group from Archers Wood to the network."

Cllr Barry concluded: “Having worked with a group of people to start Neighbourhood Watch in Charlesland a number of years ago, we have found, over Covid, some of the groups have lost some connectivity with each other. This recent initiative from the Gardaí will hopefully be a springboard to reinvigorate the community."