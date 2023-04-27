Greystones Community College runner-up in School of the Year competition for wellbeing

With the Amber Flag at Greystones Community College were Antoinette Burke, Odhran Burke, Amber Kilkenny, Zoe Gombos, Leonie Gerbier, Haylie Foley, Cortanna Aylsberry Breen, Jane Pan and Eva Adam with teacher Ms Rachel Byrne.

Greystones Community College has been awarded second place in the School of the Year Competition 2023, an initiative to highlight and reward schools who go over and above in the areas of wellbeing, health promotion and sustainability.

The college’s amber flag and well-being team entered the competition, showcasing Greystones Community College’s various different wellbeing initiatives which are led by the students.

The school received word last month that it had been shortlisted as a top 10 finalist, but following judging, the Wicklow school was pipped at the post by Saint Eunan’s College, Donegal.

The prize for Greystones Community College includes access to educational resources worth up to €120,000, in addition to access to holistic and motivational workshops for its students.

The school was so proud of the wellbeing team of Haylie Foley, Leonie Gerber, Ariel Smith, Lola Power, Amber Kilkenny, Antoinette Burke and Zoe Gombos, who do excellent work in this area with continuous support from their teacher Ms Rachel Byrne.

Commenting on the school’s success, Deputy Principal Ms Maria Lynch said: “We are all incredibly proud of our student’s success in recent times in a wide variety of different competitions, from academic awards, co-curricular success, extra-curricular achievements and various different community initiatives. To win second place in the School of the Year competition is an accolade which our student leaders richly deserve for their Trojan work in the area of wellbeing and health promotion.”