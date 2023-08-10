Greystones chess back with a bang for August

Chess returned to Burnaby Park earlier this month, the first of the Greystones Summer Chess Sessions defying the wet weather.

Though postponed for 24 hours, the series of casual weekend chess sessions began on Sunday, August 6 at the new chess tables in Burnaby Park, with an unprecedented crowd turning out to test their mettle.

Cllr Stephen Stokes, the lead organiser, said: "It was a phenomenal turnout. The attendance was greater than the busiest day last summer. We are delighted to see hot demand for chess. The beauty of these sessions is that people can come and go as they please. It's a relaxed atmosphere."

Cllr Stokes went on to thank Wicklow County Council for funding the chess tables, now a year old, and added: “I'd love to see more outdoor amenities like this for local people. If you build it, they will come."

The Greystones Summer Chess Sessions take place every Saturday in August, weather permitting, from 10am to 2pm. On Saturday, August 29 Greystones Bridge Centre will play host to the 29th Annual Bray Rapidplay.

Anyone seeking advice about the chess sessions can email Cllr Stokes on stephenstokes101@gmail. The Bray-Greystones Chess Club would also warmly welcome new players ahead of the upcoming chess season.