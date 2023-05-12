Greystones car park ‘should not be used for camper vans’

Greystones councillor Stephen Stokes has urged people not to use the car park on La Touche Road for parking camper vans on a long-term basis, after the gates have become severely damaged.

Cllr Stokes is seeking their repair ahead of the busy summer season, and said the La Touche Road car park is an important facility for Greystones Railway Station commuters and Greystones South Beach users.

"The exit barrier is damaged, perhaps after being struck by a vehicle,” Cllr Stokes said. “Consequently, the arm on the entrance barrier is misaligned, and does not lock. Basically this means that all kinds of vehicles, including campervans are able to access the car park indefinitely. I have reported the issue to Wicklow County Council."

Local residents have advised Cllr Stokes that campervan parking became out of hand last summer.

"We do want to encourage tourism,” Cllr Stokes added, “but the La Touche Road Car Park is not set up to handle long-term camping for weeks at a time. Some people were even using the public toilets as improvised wash facilities. One resident advised me that when one campervan comes in, it acts as a magnet for others. The net result is that regular parking for commuters or beach users becomes much more scarce."

Cllr Stokes is advocating for the repair of the barriers.

He concluded: "If the Council can fix the barriers and the lock, it should resolve the immediate issue of long term campervan parking in the car park. However the campaign should not end there. I will advocate for adequate campervan facilities in the Greystones Municipal District. We are fortunate to live in a scenic area. It is understandable that tourists would want to come here. We just need to ensure that facilities are in place that meet the needs of everyone."