Gardaí warn that Wicklow car thefts are on rise with spike in Greystones

Bray Garda Station has warned that its analysis service has flagged an upwards trend in car theft in the Bray and north Wicklow area, with a particular spike in Greystones.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant John FitzPatrick said some simple steps can be taken to prevent your car from being stolen.

“I’d like to appeal, in particular, to people who have invested in cars imported from Japan for sale on the second-hand car market here,” he said.

“Often they are not fitted with immobilisers or car alarms. An immobiliser is a device that prevents a car from starting unless the correct key or fob is used.

“They are compulsorily fitted on all new vehicles in Europe since January 1, 1998.

“Often the cars imported and sold here by dealers are not normally available as new models in the Irish market and thus can be quite recognisable by people looking to steal them,” he said. “And for this reason, these cars are actively being targeted as they are easy to start and steal.”

Sgt FitzPatrick said a third-party immobiliser and alarm can be fitted in your local garage. The advice is to: ‘Think. Deter. Delay. Detect.’

Deter: Install a visible wheel steering lock (ideally ‘secured by design’ approved). A visible deterrent will cause the would-be thief to move on to easier pickings.

Delay: Park your car in a position where it is not as easy for potential criminals to make a quick getaway, or use a removable security post.

Detect: Use your car alarm if you have one and park in a well-lit area to increase the chances of would-be thieves being caught.

“We have also seen a small rise in e-scooter and motorbike theft and again these valuable items should be secured with a good quality lock,” he continued.

Covering a motorbike and fitting a GPS tracker is also good practice.

“A cover instantly makes it harder for a would-be thief to know what the make and model of the motorbike is. A cover also provides another time-consuming obstacle for the thief.

!If possible, all cars should be parked on a drive and gates closed at night or when the vehicle is not in use.

“If there are no gates, a removable vehicle bollard acts as deterrent.

“Keyless entry cars should have their fobs stored in a Faraday pouch to prevent interception of the radio signal for use in a car theft,” he added.

You can report any unusual activity around vehicles in your area to Bray Garda Station on 666 5300.