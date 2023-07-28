Gardaí arrest juvenile male in Bray following seizure of crack cocaine

A juvenile male has been arrested in Bray following the seizure of a large quantity of crack cocaine.

Gardai said the arrest, on Monday, July 24, comes as part of ongoing operations by the Bray Garda District Drugs Unit investigating the crime of selling and supplying drugs in Bray.

“An amount of suspected crack cocaine was discovered and seized following an intelligence-led search operation in the Fassaroe area of Bray. Cash and paraphernalia used in the illegal sale of drugs was also seized was also seized by Gardaí.

“A juvenile male was arrested and a file will be sent to the Garda Youth diversion Bureau to assess his suitability for inclusion in Juvenile Diversion scheme,” they said.

Bray Garda would like to inform members of the public that if they would like to pass on information about the sale and supply of drugs in Bray to contact :

· Bray Garda station on 01 6665300

· Garda Confidential Line Free-phone 1800 666111

· Crime stoppers 1800 250025

Gardaí added: “For any person or family suffering from drug related intimidation in the Bray area be assured that An Garda Síochána, in dealing with any complaint, will do so with the utmost safety and effective means in order to afford the person or family subject to the threat the best level of security, advice and support which can be offered.

“Most importantly, An Garda Síochána will deal with this issue in the utmost confidential and victim and human right secure based fashion. An Garda Síochána will offer the following: confidentiality, practical safety information and advice in relation to particular threats or instances of intimidation.”