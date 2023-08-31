From Bray to New Jersey – the message in the bottle discovered by Irish-American family

Aoife Byrne with her father Martin in Bray. Picture by Sun by the Sea magazine via Facebook.

It has been over 40 years since Sting wrote about “falling into despair” and casting a message in a bottle out into the metaphorical sea that he was singing about, but it was a case of surprise and joy for the Bolger family, in New Jersey, US, when they stumbled upon a bottle with message from someone in Bray on their local beach.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Frank and Karen Bolger and their granddaughter Autumn Pokrywka (13), were strolling on their local beach, North Wildwood in New Jersey, when they discovered a bottle with a message stuffed inside it lying in a clump of seaweed.

“Greetings from Ireland,” the note began. "I have thrown this bottle into the sea for someone to find another day. Maybe it’s travelled down to Africa or up to Iceland! I won’t know if someone found it, but I hope it is found.”

It was signed by someone named Aoife and dated summer 2019.

With the help of a local newspaper editor, Dorothy McMonagle Kulisek, for a publication called Wildwood Sun, some old-fashioned investigative journalism combined with more contemporary social media action, not only was the identity of the mystery sender solved but the Bolgers and the note’s writer managed to connect.

It was a case of ‘Irish luck’ really. The little bottle (it was that small that the Bolgers had to use a tweezers to extract the note) managed to wash up in a South Jersey Shore town populated by Irish Americans. In fact, Frank Bolger’s ancestors emigrated from the Emerald Isle in the 1860s.

The Bolgers, who have a summer home in West Wildwood, shared their story with Dorothy, who posted it on her publication’s Facebook page and then began sifting through the responses.

After a week, she had some good news to share.

"The mysterious Irish girl who wrote the message in a bottle found last week (of August 14) has appeared! She is Aoife Byrne from Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland,” she wrote. “If you’ve been keeping up with the story, you will know that Frank and Karen Bolger along with their granddaughter Autumn take a walk along the beach to pick up trash before settling into some fun in the sun. A little over a week ago they found a tiny bottle laying in a clump of seaweed along the water’s edge.

"Frank and Karen joked that at first they did not know how to pronounce the name Aoife but they quickly learned after a Google search. Delighted with the find, the Bolgers were hoping to track down Aoife to let her know her message was found and how happy they were to be the ones who discovered it after circulating the world in the sea for four years.”

The call for Aoife was posted to social media by The Wildwood Sun by the Sea Magazine and went viral, with many Irish followers tagging all the Aoife’s they knew. Aoife’s father Martin saw the reports and said to his daughter: “I think they’re talking about you Aoife!”

The Philadelphia Inqurier reports that the very same day, in Wildwood, Frank received an email from Aoife who said she had sent the bottle.

“We were sceptical,” Frank admitted. “You know, Philly attitude. You figure someone’s pranking us.”

So they asked her to send them a note in her own handwriting. She did. And they knew they had the right person. The Bolgers and the Byrnes arranged a call, resulting in Aoife’s father extending the Bolgers an open invitation to the Byrne home, in Bray.

In a videocall shared by Karen Bolger, Frank's wife, on Facebook, Aoife explained: "I'm a massive Sting fan, and I'm very interested in messages in bottles and I was on the beach in Bray, County Wicklow, with an ex-partner of mine.

"I'm a songwriter so I had my notebook with me that day and I found this little bottle and knew I had to put a message in it and I threw it straight into the middle of the sea.

"I didn't expect it to make it to America, I thought it would end up down south or up north."

Frank said:"It's brought joy and happiness to the world... I believe it was fate.”

Meanwhile, Dorothy posted on her magazine’s Facebook page: “It’s the sweetest story of how the sea blesses us in ways we can’t even imagine. The Lord knows the world needs this feelgood story.”