Free family event in Bray to mark National Drawing Day

Every year, the National Gallery of Ireland encourages local museums, galleries, libraries and cultural organisations to take part in National Drawing Day, which takes place this year on Saturday, May 20.

For Bray families, they don’t have to go too far, as Mermaid Arts Centre are putting on a free, drop-in event on the plaza, with Associate Artist Elida Maiques.

Using coloured chalks and lots of imagination, Elida will invite you to bring to life the wildest and most magical animals you can think of, with all materials provided free of charge and no booking required.

Elida is one of Mermaid Arts Centre’s Transform Associate Artists, and hosts the regular weekly drop-in drawing group ‘Friday Fest’ at Mermaid. She lives in Bray, where she is also the Seed Librarian of Bray Library, and has roots in Guatemala and Spain.

Her work, often in collaboration with different groups, has been exhibited in museums and art centres like Centro Cibeles, Madrid (Spain), IVAM (Valencian Museum of Modern Art), València (Spain) and others. She has a background in drawing and has edited award-winning publications as member of Polen (Spain) and Stray Lines (Ireland).

She continues to explore the boundaries of comics with other disciplines such as dance and music. In 2015, a series of botanical drawings became her long-term project I Am a Forest. It now involves seed-gathering, tree propagation and wildlife/art workshops with her local school and other communities.

Elida sees in these common practices real collective thought and action eroding the assigned places (gender, class, age…). In 2021 I Am a Forest focused prominently on birdsong, music anthropology and archaeology. It became a non-hierarchical forest performance by professional musicians and others. The filmed performance was edited into a short film, which premiered in 2022 in the International Film Festival of Morelia (Mexico).

Draw Imaginary Animals with Elida, is on Saturday, May 20, at Mermaid Arts Centre Plaza, from 11am to 2pm. Admission is free.