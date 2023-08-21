Former Wicklow principal Sean Cotter enjoys ‘second birthday party’ at age of 90

When Sean Cotter, from Bray, celebrated his 80th birthday 10 years ago, he had told his family it was his first-ever birthday party and, on approaching the ripe old age of 90, told them he wanted a second one. His son, Syl, did the honours and organised a bash with family and friends from just about all over, on Saturday, August 12, in the tennis club in Bray.

“Now he’s saying ‘I want three parties’,” Syl said, “when he hits 100.

“It was a bit of a joke – but I suppose back in the 1930s when kids were having birthdays they weren’t really that celebrated. So, he said he had never had a birthday party per se, which is why he wanted the 80th and then the 90th.”

Syl said his mother sadly passed away three years ago, but Sean’s brother from Galway, who is 87, was in attendance. There are three sons and one daughter also in the family.

“We had people there from Galway, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and London, they were all relations.”

The family moved to Bray from Cork in 1975, and Sean was principal of St Cronin’s up to the early 1990s.

“My dad is originally from West Cork,” Syl said. “As kids we moved up to Bray in 1975. He applied for the job as principal in St Cronin’s, and in the 1970s there were hardly any principal roles and if there were you had to travel. So, he saw a job in Bray and went for it and got it.

“He brought in an awful lot of changes into the school, he was quite progressive as a principal. He brought in management committees, parent committees, which was unheard of at the time. Even as a kid, I remember he brought in bicycle training, which again was unheard of. That wasn’t done in schools. He brought in football blitzes, Gaelic football and hurling blitzes. And by setting up the management and parent committees, he got more and more people involved in the school and that was totally to the benefit of the pupils.

“If I ever bump into one of his old pupils, they’ll all say the same thing – he was somebody who contributed massively to St Cronin’s. And he left it in very good hands.”

Sean’s passion now is greyhounds, and he is still actively involved in the pursuit.

“At 90, you know, you got to keep active,” Syl said. “He’s still driving. He was dancing away at the party – and for 90, that’s not bad.”

The picture of Sean’s 80th birthday celebrations was in the room on the night, Syl explained.

“To see everyone again 10 years later was a bit strange,” he said. “And he wants a party for his hundredth!”