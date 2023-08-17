Former ‘off-grid’ Wicklow coffee van owner scoops ice cream award

After planning was refused in October last year for the Brew with a View coffee van, which was perched right up on the trails of Bray Head – a Special Area of Conservation and Outstanding Natural Beauty – Chloe Fortune and Renato Ciganovic opened a premises in Greystones, in December, keeping the title of its former business. The couple have now been rewarded for their efforts by the local community after winning the award for the town’s best ice cream.

The business owners’ ethos since they started their ‘off-grid’ vintage coffee van on Bray Head was always to use local suppliers and products, a philosophy they took with them to grow their new shop in Greystones.

Firehouse Bakery sourdough bread is used for their sandwiches, alongside locally roasted coffee from Pure and the premises stocked Glow bottle candles made in Charlesland, JB Fee Designs from Arklow for watercolour cards, Christmas cards, prints and original watercolour paintings and locally made chopping boards from Kiln Dried Hardwoods based in Belmont Farm. The waste is looked after by Glon waste management, owned and operated by a Roundwood native.

But it was their ice cream that the natives of Greystones fell in love with and after a poll in the town saw some stiff competition – notably from Rise at the Cove – the pair’s gelato won the day.

Accepting the ‘Póg Mo Cone 2023 Award’, Renato and Chloe expressed their thanks to all those who had voted for them.

“We’ve been here for less than a year,” said Chloe, “and so it’s amazing to have so many people show their support. We reckon it’s our gelatos that swung it though...”

With Paddy Holohan from sponsors Daly’s SuperValu presenting Renato with the coveted award, it’s clear, says the latter, that rain never stops play when it comes to treats.

“Everybody needs a treat every now and then,” he laughs. “And it’s a kick to see smiling people leaving our shop every day. That’s even better than the sun!”