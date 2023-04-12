Firm appointed to design new Bray skateboard park

​

Wicklow County Council has entered into discussions with the successful tenderer for the long-overdue skateboard park in Bray, Garden Escapes Ltd, with a view to finalising designs for the facility.

Councillor Anne Ferris raised the issue at this month’s meeting of Bray Municipal District and wondered if there was any timeframe on it.

As far back as 2003, enthusiasts in Bray were campaigning for a skate park and Bray Skateboarding Association had made deputations to the local council on a number of occasions. In 2016, the council identified four possible suitable locations: at Ballywaltrim Playground behind the library on the Boghall Road; the seafront; a green area adjacent to Naylor’s Cove; and the People’s Park, in Little Bray.

A plot of council-owned land beside the Shoreline Leisure Centre was eventually considered as the best location for the facility, after a majority of elected members gave it their backing at meeting of Bray Municipal District last February.

Councillor Dermot O’Brien said that having gone online to look at the website for Garden Escapes Ltd, was unable to find any examples of previous work, at least none when it came to the design of skateboard parks. He said that any designs for a skateboard park should be informed by those who will eventually get to use them, namely the skateboarders of Bray.

Cllr Doyle added that in recent conversations with the skateboarders in the area, she was told they were very happy with the level of engagement so far.

Executive Engineer Stephen Fox said in respect of the tender for the skateboard park only one submission was received. He said it was a “good submission” and the company involved have experience of developing such parks, including one in Newbridge, which is particularly popular. Once designs are finalised, it will proceed to Part 8 Statutory Public consultation.