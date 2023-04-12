Fire destroys Rockbrae House, former home of Bray Defence Forces

Sinn Féin Cllr Grace McManus, Deputy John Brady and Cllr Dermot 'Daisy' O'Brien at the gates of Rockbrae House, which was transferred to Wicklow County Council last May.

Fire crews from Bray and Greystones took almost five hours to extinguish the fire at Rockbrae House, on Vevay Road, Bray, in the early hours of Easter Sunday morning.

The fire which engulfed Rockbrae House, on Vevay Road, in Bray, in the early hours of Easter Sunday morning.

Crews from Bray and Greystones Fire Services were called to the scene of a massive blaze at Rockbrae House, on the Vevay Road, in Bray, in the early hours of Easter Sunday morning.

Chief Fire Officer at Wicklow Fire Service Aidan Dempsey said fire fighters from both stations attended the scene at 4.30am on Sunday, April 9, with work to extinguish the fire continuing until 9.00am.

Mr Dempsey said by the time the crews arrived the house was totally ablaze, with flames already coming through the roof, meaning the fire had already consumed the entire bulding, which, although on the busy Vevay Road, is hidden from public view by trees.

They were joined by gardai from Bray and an ambulance was also called but no casualties were reported at the scene.

The five-acre site, which was formerly used by the Defence Forces as its HQ in Bray when it bought it in 1945, was transferred to Wicklow County Council last year after a proposal to the former Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe was made by Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady in 2018. The area is now zoned residential in the Bray Municipal District Local Area Plan.

Deputy Brady said he had been campaigning for a number of years for Wicklow County Council to take control of the site for housing, but the building had remained in a “derelict state” and was “a cause of concern for the local residents in the adjoining estate in Charnwood, with elements of anti-social behaviour ongoing over the last while”.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are ongoing.​