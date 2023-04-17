Finnish artist brings her light touch to Bray

Artist Kaisa Ypya, who moved to Greystones from Finland in 2007, has always admired the Wicklow landscape, citing the woodlands in particular as a source of inspiration over the years having also lived across the water in England, as well as South Africa. Kaisa has a background in art facilitation and has studied fine arts in her native Finland.

Her latest collection of watercolour paintings looks at how “tumultuous” nature can be and how there is “beauty in its destructiveness, volatility and its ability to create both life and death”.

“With every storm, every dying leaf or freezing river, nature is showing us how small and insignificant we are and that we are here just for a blink of an eye, as visitors. We try to grasp the magnificence of the world, and almost always fail,” Kaisa says.

When choosing her subject matter, Kaisa found herself to be especially drawn to the misty landscapes, the cold winters in her surroundings, as well as the natural changes that occur with the weather “changing gears”; little wonder then, she finally settled for County Wicklow.

As well as indulging in her passion to create splendid watercolours, Kaisa also teaches at the Signal Arts Centre, in Bray, where her second exhibition, ‘Fading Light’ will be on display from Monday, April 17 to Sunday, May 7. The Opening Reception takes place on Friday, April 21, from 7pm – 9pm.