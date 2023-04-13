Filmmakers behind new Anthony Hopkins movie to carry out explosions in Wicklow

Anthony Hopkins and Matthew Goode star in Freud's Last Session, which has been filmed in Ardmore studios in Bray and in Dublin.

The production company behind the film Freud’s Last Session – which is being partly shot at Ardmore Studios in Bray and other locations around Wicklow and Dublin – has advised that controlled explosions are being carried out at Ballyhorsey Quarry, in Kilpedder, on Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14, between the hours of 9.00am and 9.00pm.

The film stars Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins as the famous Austrian psychoanalyst, Sigmund Freud, whose London home has been recreated at Ardmore Studios.

Oscar-nominated production designer Luciana Arrighi created a replica of Freud’s home in Hampstead, London, which includes the study, complete with reconstructions of his famous psychoanalytic couch and other possessions which Freud meticulously arranged.

The film is based on Mark St Germain’s acclaimed 2010 play, which imagines an encounter between atheist Freud and Christian CS Lewis, the author of The Chronicles of Narnia.

In the drama, they discuss every subject from the existence of God to science. Although they never actually met, their conversations are inspired by their writings.

Hopkins played Lewis 30 years ago, in Shadowlands; this time, Matthew Goode, who starred in Downton Abbey and The Crown, will play Lewis.

The filmmakers considered using the Freud Museum but were hampered by the modern street lighting and have instead found streets in Dublin that closely resemble Hampstead.

The film is being directed by Matthew Brown (The Man Who Knew Infinity) and Irish producers working on the project are Tristan Orpen Lynch and Aoife O’Sullivan of Subotica Productions (Aisha, Joyride). Niamh Fagan is executive producer for Screen Ireland.

Filming is in its final stages and the first image of Anthony Hopkins and Matthew Goode has just been released.