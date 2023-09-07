Ex-Irishman Abroad Jarlath Regan bringing his new collection of jokes to Wicklow

The former London-based comedian and creator of the Irishman Abroad podcast, Jarlath Regan, returns to The Whale Theatre for one very special night of brand new material with his new show, ‘Yer Man’.

The PR release for the show reads: “Come and see the final rehearsal and new routines of his up-coming tour show. Also appearing on the night a special surprise support act hand picked by Jarlath.”

Which kind of reads like he hasn’t nailed it yet. Nor has he chosen the support act. But nevermind, it is still sure to be a hoot, given ‘Jar’ as he likes to go as, has such pedigree.

Since the age of 24 he has made his living performing stand-up across Ireland, the UK and the rest of the world, including the Edinburgh, Montreal, Chicago, Melbourne, New Zealand and Dubai Comedy Festivals.

In 2013, he moved to London to perform stand-up, where he created the award-winning Irishman Abroad podcast series.

The collection of in-depth, long-form interviews with Irish emigrants and people of Irish heritage earned rave reviews and has featured Hozier, Sharon Horgan, Brian O’Driscoll, Chris O’Dowd, Sir Terry Wogan, Glen Hansard, Aidan Gillen, Sonia O’Sullivan, Boy George, Dylan Moran, Lisa Hannigan, Graham Linehan and many many more.

The Kildare man returned to his native shores a few months ago after 10 years, something he described as “challenging”. Following last February’s sell-out show at The Whale, Jarlath scored millions of downloads and views on Youtube, TikTok and Instagram. Ireland’s favourite Irishman Abroad sold out every single seat of his tour of Ireland and the UK. Now he’s back to hone the best routines for his new show in “his favourite venue” (PR once more).

You might also recognise Jarlath from his appearances on Ask Me Anything With Angela Scanlon (RTE), Tonight At The Palladium (ITV), Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC) and Goggle Box (Channel 4).

Tickets for the show, on Saturday, September 16, are selling like hot cakes, so you better be quick and go to whaletheatre.ie to get them.