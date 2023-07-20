Everyone rows in behind Bray club’s regatta with new home still in sight

The club was blessed with the return of some fine weather, following a day of torrential rain on Saturday, and Club Captain Andy O’Reilly said that with a westerly wind and the bit of sun it made for a wonderful day of rowing.

"The day went really, really well,” Andy said, adding that the beach was “jammed with spectators and it was thriving”, much to the joy of all at the club who took part. Many of the businesses along the seafront backed the event, and Butler’s Chocolates gave the club a “massive” box of chocolates which were handed out to the delight of the assembled masses.

The rowers are still without a clubhouse however, and the boats remain exposed to the elements out on the beach. Andy said it is a bit of a worry, and on any given Monday evening they would find stones which had been thrown on the covers but there is nothing the club can do until a new home is found.

An application for a revamp of the building, which was closed this year over structural concerns, is due to be submitted in the coming weeks, with plans to boost the facilities available to its members.

The club is used all-year round, Andy said, and between having to take the boats out and store them there is not much space for other training. But the plans for the new building will include a new accessible gym and a glass front that will look out onto the sea, making it a magnificent facility for the club, the wider community and creating a feature space on the promenade.

Until the plans are approved and put out to tender, there is no idea of a target for fundraising but Andy said “it’s a lot of money to try and get, that’s for sure”.

The club has extended its thanks to Codling Wind Farm, who were the sponsors on the day of the regatta, with each of the members sporting bright, spanking new yellow T-shirts for the occasion.

The club is organising another event in conjunction with Greystones Rowing Club, where they will endeavour to row from Bray to Greystones and back as many times as possible in one day, with all the money the Bray club raises going towards the new clubhouse, and all the money the Greystones club raises going towards the Kevin Bell Trust, which aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the bodies of loved ones who have died abroad. The ‘Braystones’ Charity row will take place on Saturday, August 26.

In the meantime, donations can be made online at: gofundme.com/f/braystones-save-our-club