Erosion at Greystones beach ‘likely to worsen’

The issue of erosion at Greystones north beach was raised at April’s meeting of Greystones Municipal Council, with Councillor Lourda Scott pointing out the crumbling access path and the worsening state of the beach itself.

In March, the Greystones/Wicklow Coast Guard Unit warned the public that the north beach had become impassable at high tide and should be avoided at all times due to cliff collapse and erosion.

District Engineer Ruairi O Hanlon said erosion is a constant threat on the north beach, and while it can erode by as much as one metre per year, it doesn’t happen every year and was not overly concerned for the time being. But he added that at some stage the situation will indeed worsen and the correct authorities have been advised. The cliff erosion is not so much caused by the sea, but in fact comes from water run-off from above, he said.

He pointed to the environmental assessment commissioned last year by Irish Rail, which concluded some €230m is needed to fund a programme to protect major sections of the line from Dublin to Rosslare from erosion, with the most vulnerable stretch being the 60km section from Merrion Gates, in Dublin, to Wicklow town, which includes the cliffs along Bray Head and the north beach at Greystones.

Works at Bray Head and Greystones north beach will cost in the region of €10 to €20m and will significantly benefit the existing railway line. The works will include an upgrade of Bray Head structures and a detached breakwater system at Greystones north beach, while beach nourishment will also take place. According to Irish Rail, the works would be undertaken in phases and are likely to be completed in seven years.

Separately, Councillor Mark Barry asked Mr O’Hanlon about the state of the steps used by swimmers at the cove in Greystones, which have become treacherous due to the growth of algae, with the path itself down to the steps not in the best state either.

Mr O’Hanlon said the area in question had never been adequately completed, since it was a project undertaken by FAS workers many years ago. The steps are under water for so much of the time that to treat them effectively would mean using an environmentally friendly chemical on a daily basis, which wasn’t practical.

In the absence of a solution in the short term, Cllr Barry suggested a warning sign could be erected to alert swimmers to the danger at the steps.