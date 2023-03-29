Environmental group says Coillte has ‘diminished’ one million acres of public forestry

Coillte has been accused of following a “race to the bottom tree farming model” which focuses solely on profit and is slowly diminishing the more than one million acres of public forestry in its possession.

An open letter from Save our Forests, Save our Lands, which consists of 38 national environmental groups and has the backing of People Before Profit leader Richard Boyd Barrett TD, outlines the concerns of those within the sector and begins by addressing the board of directors at Coillte’s headquarters in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.

“Since your inception in 1989 the main thrust of your business model and profits has revolved around land sales and development for factories, oil and gas facilities, landfills, wind farms, nursing homes, motorway access, telecommunications masts, housing clusters and one-off houses, all of which has diminished the public forest estate of 1.1 million acres you were gifted in 1989,” the letter, which is signed by Andrew St Ledger and Deputy Barrett, reads.

Noting how this comes against the backdrop of a national climate and biodiversity emergency, Mr St Ledger and Deputy Barrett argue that “the restoration of native woodlands” would allow “biodiversity to move across the landscape and repair itself with assistance" and say the national Forestry Board has instead focused on producing a tree which damages the habitat around it.

“You have taken much of the best of the forest service trees and replanted areas with Sitka Spruce,” the letter reads. “You have effectively locked us into a continuation of this cheap industrial pulpwood production forestry model that is dependent on fast growing Sitka Spruce. Sitka is now being shown to be invasive in many SAC (special areas of conservation) areas after three rotations.

"In the face of the twin threat of climate and biodiversity breakdown we urgently need an integrated ecological focus across all state land bodies especially for our public forests, this requires a radically new approach to forestry management that includes transition of unviable commercial conifer plantations for peat and native woodlands restoration.

"To do this we need sustainable diverse natural forests where biodiversity exists at several levels of biological organisation, genetic diversity, species diversity, community/ecosystem diversity and landscape diversity.”

Mr St Ledger and Deputy Barrett also cite the gradual decrease in manpower at the state-owned body, a situation which they believe can be directly attributed to the policies adopted by Coillte.

“One other consequence of the race-to-the-bottom type corporate low cost industrial tree farming model introduced by Coillte is the reduction in forestry employees,” they write. “We understand that in 1989 Coillte had approximately 1,500 employees, that has been whittled down to 840, half of which are in administration. This translates to approximately one full time job per 523 acres….a very poor employment figure for a forestry company managing 1.1 million acres.”

Deputy Barrett subsequently brought some of those questions and concerns to the Oireachteas where Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD outlined his department’s commitment to preserving the nation’s natural habitat.

“Forestry in Ireland has undergone several significant changes in focus in recent decades and that the Shared National Vision for Forests and Trees launched by my department early last year is built on the principle of the right trees in the right places for the right reasons with the right management,” said Minister McConalogue. “The Forest Strategy anticipates that by 2050 Ireland's forests will be a cornerstone in an inclusive and sustainable rural economy while assisting in achieving climate and biodiversity goals as well as being a major contributor to people’s health and well-being.

"The Forestry Programme 2023-2027 is an important first element in implementing this vision and strategy after extensive public consultation and stakeholder engagement.”

Deputy Barrett then asked the Minister if his department will “ensure that no second or further forestry replanting is approved to take place on peat soils, given that the resulting emissions of greenhouse gases from the disturbance to these organic soils continue to peak on successive rotations; and if he will make a statement on the matter”.

To which Minister McConalogue replied, “I assure the deputy that my department recognises wetlands and peat soils as an important carbon pool in the Irish landscape. Reducing emissions by water table manipulation has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from these soils and is a means to positively contribute to our climate change mitigation ambitions. This is an important part of agriculture's overall contribution to emission reductions and is set out in the All of Government Climate Action Plan as highlighted in the targets set for the agriculture, forestry and land-use sector.

“Coillte has undertaken ecological surveys across its estate, in order to identify sites with significant potential for restoration to ecologically valuable wetland peatland habitat.”