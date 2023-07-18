Enniskerry residents urged to attend public meeting on Bog Meadow

Enniskerry’s Bog Meadow Management Company has called an urgent public meeting to discuss the future of the facilities in the centre of the village.

Following the granting of a lease to the Bog Meadow Management Company CLG by Wicklow County Council in late 2021, the company has been engaged in an extensive exercise to determine how the public amenity facilities could be improved.

The initial phase of this work is now completed and the company wishes to brief the Enniskerry community on the status of this project.

As part of this process, a comprehensive study was commissioned from consultants Repucon, on the design of community facilities and amenities. The consultants’ final report has been issued which sets out the options and alternatives available to the community.

Members of the public have been invited to attend this public meeting so the outcome of the study can be presented with the opportunity for the public to make comments and observations. The company is also seeking community support to proceed to the next stage.

The meeting will take place at St Mary’s and St Gerard’s School, Enniskerry, on Thursday July 20 at 7.30pm.