Enniskerry public gets update on plans for Bog Meadow

The Bog Meadow User Group CLG presented the results of the independent study of the facilities in the Bog Meadow, Enniskerry, to the community at a public meeting on Thursday, July 20, in St Mary’s and St Gerard’s National School.

Leader funding had been obtained by the committee to ensure there was independent engagement with all the stakeholders, and the findings were collected and correlated.

The committee, which was formed when the lease between Wicklow County Council and the user group was agreed, is made up of representatives of Enniskerry FC, Tennis Club, Playground Committee, Community Games, Nature Trail as well as community reps and reps from Wicklow County Council.

At the meeting, presentations were given on the history of the Bog Meadow, an update on the playground, the environmental assessments that have been undertaken so far, while future assessments were discussed that are required to ensure the sensitive area is protected and made sustainable.

The meeting also addressed the funding options and the process of engagement with consultants Repucon.

The main findings of the report have recommended improvements to the pitch area that will allow for all-year use, a full-sized multi-use games area, improvements and repositioning of the tennis courts and a new purpose-built hall for the community.

Councillor Melanie Corrigan, who is a community rep on the committee, thanked everyone present for attending.

Cllr Corrigan commented on the constructive engagement that ensued with the community members who attended after the presentation, and said that all the feedback is invaluable to the committee before they proceed to the next stage.

There are currently over 400 children in Enniskerry Football Club and 100 adult players; the community games attract nearly 150 children who participate in the training and activities and there is a growing tennis club.

The demand for an improvement in facilities in the Bog Meadow area, as well as a fit-for-purpose community hall, was very evident, both from the findings of the Repucon report and from the discussion on the evening.