Ecotrail Wicklow partners with Pure to reduce impact of trail running event

Ian Davis, manager of Pure Project and Nicola Cleary from EcoTrail Wicklow up at the JB Malone memorial on the 80km route of EcoTrail Wicklow.

Ecotrail Wicklow has again partnered with the Wicklow/Dublin uplands environmental initiative, Pure, to continue its commitment to minimise environmental impacts of the popular trail running festival.

Starting on Bray seafront on September 30, Ecotrail Wicklow is taking several actions to protect the local environment such as banning single-use plastic, sorting litter to help recycling and promoting public transport to participants and volunteers.

The partnership between EcoTrail Wicklow and Pure takes these efforts away from the seafront and into the uplands that the event’s routes traverse. The objective is to collaborate with Pure on litter picks and clean-ups along the various trails used fromBray Head, Belmont, Sugarloaf, the Wicklow Way and all the way to Roundwood.

Pure (Protecting Uplands and Rural Environments) is an environmental project established to combat illegal dumping/fly-tipping in the Wicklow/Dublin uplands. It is a partnership project and the first of its kind in Ireland which incorporates statutory and non-statutory organisations, including Wicklow County Council, South Dublin County Council, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Coillte, National Parks and Wildlife Service, and the Wicklow Uplands Council.

Funded by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, Pure was established in September 2006.

Ian Davis, Pure Director, commented: “It’s extremely important that both participants and spectators see the county of Wicklow, pure, clean, and pristine, the way it should be, and this collaboration will ensure that there is no unsightly litter or dumping tarnishing the ‘Garden of Ireland’.

Cllr Aoife Flynn-Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council and Bray resident stated: “The partnership between Pure and EcoTrail Wicklow is a fantastic opportunity to help Bray and Wicklow to look their best as we welcome trail runners from all over the world. EcoTrail Wicklow is a fantastic ‘brochure’ showcasing the fantastic playground that is Wicklow for outdoor activities.”

Ecotrail Wicklow starts and finishes in Bray and has four races with distances of 19km, 30km, 46km and 80km races. Each route will take in some of Wicklow’s most scenic locations including Bray Head, Belmont Estate, the Little and Big Sugarloaf, Lough Tay and Vartry Reservoir.