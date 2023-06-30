Eco Trail Wicklow to create ‘festival atmosphere’ with Fáilte Ireland backing

Nicola Cleary from EcoTrail Wicklow, with Nicola Fitzgerald, Failte Ireland, and Fred Verdier, Tourism Officer at Wicklow County Council, pictured on Bray Head.

Fáilte Ireland has come on board to support the EcoTrail Wicklow running festival, which taked places from Thursday, September 28 to Saturday, September 30.

The race day itself is on the Saturday, but Fáilte Ireland's backing will help create a festival atmosphere over the three days, and increase its awareness abroad to encourage international participation.

The event offers participants four distances to choose from, all going through stunning scenery in Wicklow, from Bray Head over the Sugar Loaf to Varty Lakes and back.

The 19km is a fantastic race for anyone who wants to have a go at trail running, taking runners over Bray Head, Killruddery, the Little Sugarloaf and Belmont Demesne.

The 30km offers an added challenge and includes a loop around the iconic Big Sugarloaf. There are then two ultra-running distance options, with the 46km extending to Powerscourt Waterfall and the Wicklow Way.

The 80km runners will follow the Wicklow Way to Lough Tay (or Guinness Lake) and a loop around the Vartry Reservoir, before working their way back to Bray.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, said: ”EcoTrail Wicklow has found a lasting home in Bray. The incredible setting by the Irish Sea and the network of trail leading to Wicklow National Park and beyond make Bray a perfect year-round gateway to Wicklow’s outstanding outdoor playground.”

And pointing to the international participants, Fred Verdier, Tourism Officer at Wicklow County Council, added: “We are absolutely delighted to get Fáilte Ireland’s support and are busy planning for the event in September. After three editions, EcoTrail Wicklow is growing from strength to strength attracting participants from 40 different nationalities as far as Singapore, South Africa and Mexico.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the import of such events for brand Ireland, Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals and Events at Fáilte Ireland, said: “Developing unique visitor events like EcoTrail Wicklow plays an important role in the recovery of the tourism sector for Wicklow and the wider Ireland’s Ancient East region. Participative festivals like EcoTrail Wicklow create new and compelling reasons for visitors to explore Ireland and experience first-hand our world-class outdoor activity offering.

"Events like this have the ability to drive footfall for local businesses, which in turn generates revenue and supports jobs in communities and revenue generation.”