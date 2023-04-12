East Wicklow Business Network launches new website

Pictured at the launch of the new website for the East Wicklow Business Network at Greystones Golf Club, were CEO of Wicklow County Council, Emer O'Gorman; Cllr Gerry Walsh; Minister of State for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Neale Richmond; Cllr Derek Mitchell and the network's Feargal McKenna.

Wicklow’s business networking group, East Wicklow Business Network (EWBN), held its Spring Business Breakfast Briefing at the Greystones Golf Club, where Minister of State for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Neale Richmond was in attendance. The event marked the group’s official launch of its new website.

Mr Richmond discussed how the creation of jobs was a result of the creation of enterprise and the network was a fundamental part of the eco-system that allows enterprise to thrive.

He noted the importance of digitisation and sustainability, two factors that were leading the way to changes in business, and how they were being led by consumer demand rather than government intervention.

The minister recognised the significant power that stems from groups of people coming together and was excited with the energy in the room from leaders within the Wicklow business community.

During the event, Mr Richmond also fielded questions from the audience, discussing the recent legislative changes to pensions (auto enrolment), as well as the new opportunities provided by local credit unions for business capital.

Mark Atkins, representing the EWBN committee, outlined the activity of the group over the past 12 months which has included numerous business breakfast networking events, business social evenings and workshops designed to help local businesses develop and grow. Past speakers at these events have included Dragons’ Den’s Sean Gallagher, Brookes & Shoals founder Alison Banton, and Chairman of the addiction and homelessness charity Tiglin, Aubrey McCarthy.

At the briefing, Mark showcased the website and laid out plans for the future of the network, which will include a members’ directory. The network currently has over 220 registered businesses and a strong following on social media that the committee intends to grow as the network builds on its current strengths.

The recently appointed CEO of Wicklow County Council, Emer O'Gorman, welcomed the efforts of the group to support local businesses. Ms O'Gorman expressed her support for the initiative and her eagerness to work with the group to learn how the council can provide practical help to businesses in the area.

The success of the EWBN is a testament to the hard work and dedication of its members, who are committed to driving economic activity in the region. With the launch of its new website and the support of the government and Wicklow County Council, the EWBN is poised to become a vital resource for businesses in the region.

For more information on the East Wicklow Business Network please visit the new website at: www.wicklowbusiness.ie