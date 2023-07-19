Dream realised for Doyle family as Kilquade Arboretum gets €4m makeover

Wicklow’s award-winning garden centre, the Arboretum in Kilquade, near Greytones, is to begin work on a €4m makeover which it hopes will secure the business’s future for years to come.

With a completion date set for spring 2024, the 2,390sq m (25,726sq ft) garden centre will be spread across a total of six acres once work is finished, and will incorporate a new food hall, a fashion section and an expanded health and wellness department. And in what will be a first for the centre, the Arboretum will also stock an indoor plant range.

The Arboretum was National Retailer Of The Year in 2021 and its flagship store is located in Leighlinbridge, in Co Carlow, after the Doyle family first founded the business from their back garden in 1977.

In 2015, the family opened their second outlet, in Kilquade, on the site of the National Garden Exhibition Centre and it proved hugely popular for visitors to both the garden centre and to its on-site food facility.

Permission for the huge expansion had been secured since before the pandemic, but the disruption had delayed the plans. The existing garden centre will remain open for business throughout the works, which are due to begin on August 14, “albeit with a pared back offering”, the company said in a statement. This includes a temporary structure which will be used to house a cafe and a range of plants while works are ongoing.

Fergal Doyle, co-owner and chief commercial officer at Arboretum, said the expansion of the Kilquade garden centre was “always part of the dream” after acquiring the site in 2015.