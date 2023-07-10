Double up with laughter in Wicklow as the Harbour Bar to host two stand-up comics

Bray’s Hardy Har Comedy Club is bringing two of Ireland's very best stand-up acts to the town ahead of their Work in Progress shows, at the mother of all comedy festivals, Edinburgh, in August.

Shane Daniel Byrne and Stephen Mullan are bringing their bags of laughter to the Harbour Bar on Thursday, July 13 and Thursday, July 27, respectively, with some of their well established gags as well as some brand new material to be tested out on the Bray audience – so be nice . . . ish. They are going to Edinburgh after all for a stern test of mettle.

The award-winning Shane Daniel Byrne “is Irish comedy’s ‘new wonderkid’ (in his mid 30s) and was once considered an exciting talent of contemporary performance art in Dublin [but] he messed that up and now he’s a comedian”. His words – not ours.

Shane is a writer, performer, MC and an award-winning stand-up, who took to comedy after a decade working as an actor and theatre maker. He has performed at clubs all over Dublin as well as major festivals including Vodafone Comedy Festival, The Cat Laughs and Love Sensation. At Cat Laughs 2019 he was named 'The Rockies Champion'. In the same year he took second place in the prestigious and world famous 'So You Think You're Funny' competition at The Gilded Balloon at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The palette from which Stephen Mullan paints his sketches meanwhile (our words, not his) is “navigating childhood heartbreak and Bridget Jones movies in a busted macho world”. His show is billed as “a new charged-up hour from Ireland's favourite cheeky son, guaranteed to make you howl with his silly, yet cut-throat comedy”.

Stephen honed his craft in the club circuit in London and having recently moved home, he has already shared the stage with the likes of David O’Doherty, Colin Murphy and head writer of Saturday Night Live, Michael Che.

Both shows are on at the Harbour Bar at 9.00pm and entrance is free. It is first come, first served though, so early arrival is advised.